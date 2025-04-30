Charges dropped against one man in Parker County triple murder

article

The Brief Parker County Sheriff's Office says one man who was arrested in connection with the deaths of three people has been exonerated. There are two men still charged in connection with the deaths of 44-year-old Tiffany Ann Williams, 42-year-old David Wayne Walker, and 55-year-old Robbie Allen Head, who were reported missing on April 21. The two men are being held in the Parker County Jail on bonds of at least $1 million.



Charges have been dropped against one man who was arrested and accused of being involved in a triple murder in Parker County, officials with the sheriff's office say.

One Man Exonerated

The Latest:

A news release sent Wednesday morning says Dennis Craig Alexander was initially identified as one of the suspects by the other two suspects involved in the case. "Subsequent findings have led investigators to conclude that he was not connected to the crime," the news release states.

Alexander's charges have been dismissed, and he has been released from police custody.

There are still two people in custody who are accused of killing 44-year-old Tiffany Ann Williams, 42-year-old David Wayne Walker, and 55-year-old Robbie Allen Head, who were reported missing on April 21.

Details Revealed

Robbie Allen Head, Tiffany Ann Williams, and David Dewayne Walker (Source: Parker County Sheriff's Office)

Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers have two people in custody who are accused of killing 44-year-old Tiffany Ann Williams, 42-year-old David Wayne Walker, and 55-year-old Robbie Allen Head, who were reported missing on April 21.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Tiffany Ann Williams and David Dewayne Walker were married. It is unclear how or if they knew Robbie Allen Head.

Timeline:

Deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Myrtle Lane in Granbury on the evening of Monday, April 21, after a concerned family member was not able to reach Williams.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the family member told police they noticed the Ring security doorbell at the home was missing. They entered the home through the back door and found the house was in disarray. No one was inside the home, but their vehicles were parked outside. When Williams and Walker did not answer the family member's calls, they reported them missing.

Sheriff’s investigators said the condition of the home and witness statements of the last known contact with the individuals led them to believe their disappearance was suspicious, and that they were in danger or in need of medical assistance.

"A bloodletting event"

Investigators found large amounts of blood and fired gun casings. An arrest warrant affidavit states that there was evidence consistent with "a bloodletting event" in the backseat and back hatch of the victims' vehicle.

Parker County officials say the bodies of the three victims were found on April 24 next to a creek in northern Hood County, along FM 167 on Temple Hall Highway on April 24. Investigators say the three victims had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The two men were covered in fabric.

Investigators say all three victims died at the Granbury home on Sunday, April 20.

Suspects Arrested

What we know:

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Barrett Copeland and 27-year-old Trin Lawrence McKnight.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that investigators connected McKnight to a bloody fingerprint on the found on the driver's door of the victims' vehicle.

According to arrest records, McKnight was arrested on Monday at 2 p.m. on Weatherford Hwy. in Granbury, about six miles from where the murders allegedly happened.

After his arrest, McKnight told police that Alexander, Copeland and himself met to rob the victims. He told investigators that Alexander held Williams and Walker at gunpoint while the others searched the house for drugs and money. According to documents, Head then went into the home and was also held at gunpoint.

McKnight told police that Alexander shot all three victims. After the men wrapped up the bodies, they then loaded them into Walker's car and drove them to the creek where they were dumped.

Since the release of the arrest affidavit, investigators with the Parker County Sheriff's Office say Alexander was not connected to the crime.

Copeland was arrested just before 3 p.m. on Gina Circle in Granbury on Monday, less than a mile from where the alleged murders happened.

McKnight and Copeland have been charged with capital murder and are currently being held at the Parker County Jail. Their bonds are set at $1,000,000 each.

Copeland was additionally charged with burglary of a habitation with an additional bond amount of $50,000. The Sheriff's Office states the burglary charge is not connected to the murders of the three people.

McKnight was additionally arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance from Tarrant County, with an additional bond of $4,300.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the investigation is ongoing.