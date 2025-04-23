Parker County Sheriff searching for 3 missing, possibly endangered people

article

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Division are seeking the public’s assistance in finding three people who may be in danger.

3 Missing Adults in Parker County

The Latest:

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said 44-year-old Tiffany Ann Williams and 42-year-old David Dewayne Walker are married. The third person is 55-year-old Robbie Allen Head.

Deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Myrtle Lane on Monday evening after a concerned family member was not able to reach Williams.

Sheriff’s investigators said the condition of the home and witness statements of the last known contact with the individuals lead them to believe their disappearance is suspicious, and that they may be in danger or in need of medical assistance.

Investigators did not go into detail about what they found inside the home. They said further information is not being released publicly, and the case is considered an active and open investigation.

Descriptions:

Tiffany Ann Williams is described as a white female, 4' 11" and weighing about 180 pounds. She has light brown, curly, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

David Dewayne Walker is described as a black male, 6' 2" and weighing about 240 pounds. He has short, black hair and brown eyes.

Robbie Allen Head is described as a white male, 5' 3" and weighing about 138 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information surrounding the disappearances or knows where Williams, Walker or Head are located is urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845.

You may remain anonymous when calling Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555.