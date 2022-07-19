Chalk Mountain wildfire in Somervell County continues to grow

article

A fire in Somervell County, southwest of Fort Worth, is growing and prompted some evacuations.

The Chalk Mountain Fire began Monday afternoon and has already burned about 4,000 acres near Glen Rose. It is only about 10% contained.

The fire is being fought from the ground and air. Bulldozers dug fire lines to try to protect structures in the area.

People who live nearby were strongly encouraged, although not ordered, to leave their homes.

"Once the sheriff’s office goes out and tells you you need to evacuate, a 911 call may not – may not, I’m not saying will not but may not – be responded to because we’re working on the fires," said Cyndi Smith with Erath County Emergency Management.

The Red Cross opened an overnight shelter at the Somervell County Expo Center in Glen Rose.

Several other wildfires are burning in North Texas because of the hot and dry weather.

The fire near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has charred about 500 acres and destroyed several waterfront homes and lake houses. It is only about 10% contained.

Two other fires in Bosque and Kaufman counties are still burning. The one in Bosque has burned about 200 acres and is 30% contained. The fire in Kaufman County has scorched about 450 acres and is 75% contained.

Over in southern Tarrant County, another brush fire threatened a neighborhood near the Mansfield/ Rendon border just off Highway 287. Crews worked to put out that fire, and homeowners with garden hoses watered down their property.

No injuries have been reported in any of the fires.