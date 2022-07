article

Firefighters in Kaufman County are working to get a wildfire under control.

The Kings Creek fire south of Kaufman and west of Kemp broke out Sunday night.

It has scorched more than 500 acres and is about 65% contained.

The hot and dry conditions are perfect for wildfires, but there’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

