North Texas fugitive Cesar Colin featured on America's Most Wanted

A violent fugitive from North Texas will be featured on Monday night’s episode of America’s Most Wanted.

Cesar Colin is wanted for aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in White Settlement in 2016.

"This is a real bad guy, right. We only go after the worst of the worst on the show, and we picked a big case with this one," said America’s Most Wanted co-host Callahan Walsh.

The victim in the case was able to call 911 for help.

"The dispatcher was able to use almost like a Marco Polo technique if you will because the attacker took the phone and didn’t hang up the call, ran with the cellphone, and ditched it in a neighbor’s yard. And the dispatcher was able to triangulate sounds of barking dogs and the police officers’ sirens to really pinpoint where that cellphone and the attacker were and ultimately where the victim was as well," Walsh said.

The responding officers were able to save the woman’s life, but they weren’t able to capture the attacker, who fled.

The episode features interviews with local law enforcement officers who worked on the case.

"They want to make sure this guy is caught so they’re using our show and shining a big white spotlight on this fugitive in hopes that one of our viewers knows where he is," Walsh said. "They are desperate for any piece of information that can lead to his whereabouts."

They’re hoping someone out there has that piece of the puzzle that unlocks the door to justice.

America’s Most Wanted airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on FOX 4.