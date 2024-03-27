Cedar Hill shooting kills mother of 3, no arrests made

Police in Cedar Hill are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman on Tuesday morning.

Officers received multiple calls after hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Bailey Drive shortly after 5:30 a.m.

A woman, later identified as 45-year-old LaCrecia Thomas, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Thomas was taken to the hospital where she died.

Cedar Hill police say there were several other occupants inside the home, but none of them were injured.

Family members tell FOX 4 Thomas was a mother of three and a grandmother of three others.