Suicidal man who threatened to kill his wife shot by officers, McKinney police say

McKinney police say they shot and injured a gunman during a shootout at an apartment complex.

They say before officers confronted him, he had already fired his gun, threatened to kill his wife and was suicidal.

It started Tuesday afternoon as a concerned call from a family member about 31-year-old Robert Olson. They told police he was suicidal and armed with a gun.

The same family member told police Olson shot a round in the creek area behind the Avenues at Craig Ranch Apartments. They also told police he threatened to kill his wife and expressed a desire for suicide by cop.

As Olson and the family exited the creek, McKinney police say officers were waiting for them, and that’s when Olson immediately fired multiple rounds at the officers. The officers fired back and hit him multiple times.

Sean Adams witnessed the shooting. He was sitting in his car waiting to pick up his daughter from the school bus when it all went down.

"The officer drew his gun. The other guy drew his gun. I look to my left. He fired at the officer, and the officer fired back. At that point, I didn’t know what to do. I just hit the floor of my truck, and I jumped out the passenger side," he recalled. "I’m just happy to be alive. Nobody hurt, and I’m glad the kids weren’t here."

SKY 4 shows Adams’ black truck next to dozens of evidence markers.

We saw investigators pick up a gun that was left at the scene, along with clothing and multiple bullet casings.

Police only released a statement about what happened and would not do any interviews with the media or take any questions.

They did not say why Olson was at that specific apartment complex.

They did not say how many officers were involved or how many shots were fired back and forth, and they never mentioned anything about body camera video.

Olson’s had multiple run-ins with the law before. Court records show he’s been arrested multiple times on charges of domestic violence or making a terroristic threat.

Olson has also been arrested for DWI twice in the same year in addition to being charged with resisting arrest.

Olson was taken to the hospital, and police have not said anything about his condition.

Police say no officers or anyone else in the apartment complex was hurt.

The Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation.