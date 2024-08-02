Cedar Hill police say no explosive device found, suspect in custody

article

Police have given the all clear after investigating reports of a possible explosive device following a standoff in Cedar Hill.

The parking lot behind the Cinemark Theater on Uptown Boulevard was placed on lockdown around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Cedar Hill police said there was a suspect in a vehicle refusing to surrender.

That suspect has since been taken into custody. Police used a drone and other resources to search the area, but no explosive device was found.

Cedar Hill police are still working to clear the area.

Police say the suspect will be taken in for a mental health evaluation.