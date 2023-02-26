Cedar Hill ISD cracking down on fighting in school

Cedar HIll ISD is making some changes to its punishments for fighting after recent fights at both middle and high schools.

Cedar Hill ISD superintendent Dr. Gerald B. Hudson posted about the new rules on Sunday.

"Restoring order and creating a positive culture is required of all of us at this moment," Dr. Hudson said in a statement.

Under the new policies any students caught fighting can be suspended for up to 45 days following an investigation.

They will also discipline students who are seen recording fights, giving them in or out of school suspension.

CHISD police will also increase random searches using detection dogs and wands.

There will also be an increase in security on school campuses that have recently seen issues.

The district says it is also working to hire three more police officers.

CHISD says it will also work with Cedar Hill Police to have a presence at locations where students gather after school.

Dr. Hudson is also asking parents to take a proactive role in the process, keeping an eye on students social media and checking students backpacks for dangerous items every morning before school.