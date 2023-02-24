Richardson community showing support for crossing guard who suffered stroke

Crossing guard Tammy Rogers has been a fixture at Belt Line and Floyd Roads in Richardson for 15 years, but after she suffered a severe stroke a month ago the community is coming together and standing up for Ms. Tammy.

"I always felt our daughter was safe because Ms. Tammy would throw herself on a car if something went wrong," said Christina Wezwick.

"It's fast, noisy. Ms. Tammy was the perfect match for it," said Keith Wezwick.

At 4'11", Tammy Rogers is not much bigger than the students she helped across the busy intersection near Richardson Heights Elementary School, but her presence over the last decade and half was huge.

"Day to day she puts her life on the line to keep our children safe," said Stephanie Nowacki.

Gari Phillips says Rogers helped her special needs son get across the intersection for 7 years.

"She's helped us avoid catastrophes," said Phillips.

Now, Phillips is organizing a drive thru coffee fundraiser at the school Sunday morning.

Rogers grew up in the neighborhood and attended Heights Elementary herself, that's where she met Diane Linkletter in 1972.

"Met her the summer before second grade here at Heights," said Linkletter. "We did everything together."

Rogers was paralyzed on her left side after her severe stroke Jan. 23.

"Went and saw her, it will be a long road, real long," Linkletter said through the tears.

Rogers is now in need of 24/7 care and does not have health insurance. Her husband Terry Tubbs works full-time at a jet engine facility.

"I just knew I needed to do something," said Linkletter.

She set up a GoFundMe that has already raised $8,000.

"When I go see her at the hospital she talks about her kids and how she misses them," Linkletter said. "She had no idea she made such a difference in people's lives."

Tubbs says Tammy began acting as a crossing guard 24 years ago after seeing how dangerous a nearby intersection was for kids.

"It got to the point where they needed a crossing guard. The city did not have one," Tubbs said. "She took it upon herself to show up every day, got to the point where police asked her to leave. She would say, well, I'll see you tomorrow."

READ MORE: 80-year-old North Texas janitor can retire again thanks to $266K in community donations

"The city finally decided to get her a uniform and put her on the payroll." he continued.

Now he hopes his wife will use that same fight to recover.

"She'll be Tammy again, for now they say she needs long-term care," Tubbs said.

After all her years of having kids backs, now the Heights community says it has hers.

"We love her and want her to know we miss her and want her to get better," said Phillips.

The drive thru fundraiser Sunday is being called ‘Coffee for a Cause.’

It will be held at Heights Elementary School at Beltline and Floyd from 9 a.m. until noon.