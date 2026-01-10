Cedar Hill highway reopens after homicide leads to officer-involved shooting

article

The Brief Highway 67 reopened after a deadly police-involved shooting Friday night in Cedar Hill. Police say a man shot and killed his passenger, then was fatally shot by officers. Texas Rangers are investigating, and the identities have not been released.



Highway 67 has reopened after being blocked Friday night during a police response to a report of shots fired at a vehicle.

During that response, Cedar Hill police say a man was shot and killed by officers after he fatally shot his passenger.

Highway 67 OIS

What we know:

The officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. Friday after a caller reported being shot at while driving on Highway 67.

They got to the scene to find a vehicle that matched the caller's description stopped on the shoulder near Wintergreen Road. Officers then attempted a "high-risk stop" on the vehicle.

Featured article

At that point, a woman got out of the passenger side of the suspect's car, and was promptly shot by the driver.

The driver then got out of the car himself, and two officers shot him.

Both subjects were given medical attention. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspect and his victim have not been released.