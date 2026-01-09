Highway closed in Cedar Hill due to 'police incident'
CEDAR HILL, Texas - Southbound Highway 67 was closed Friday night for police activity.
What we know:
Cedar Hill Police Department posted to Facebook late Friday saying the closure was due to "police activity."
They say it happened at Wintergreen Road.
Drivers are asked to use Duncanville Drive or Joe Wilson Road to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
The nature of the incident was not released.
No time was given for when the scene would be cleared.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Cedar Hill Police Department.