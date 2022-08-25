Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas

article

Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year.

Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.

RELATED: Dallas man fatally shot while confronting group from his balcony

Maas was fatally shot.

Investigators believe Juvencio Solorzano fired the shots that killed Maas. Police said he should be considered armed and "extremely" dangerous.

Earlier this month, Isabel Campbell was charged with capital murder in Maas' death.

RELATED: Arrest made in fatal shooting of man during catalytic converter theft in Dallas last year