Carrollton police shoot armed drug suspect in Farmers Branch

Carrollton police officers shot an armed narcotics suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at them after threatening to shoot himself.

What we know:

The officer-involved shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Carrollton police officers stopped a driver, identified as Keith Kemp, in the 2700 block of E. Belt Line Road for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the officers began to suspect Kemp was involved in drug activity. They opened a narcotics investigation.

At some point during the investigation, police said Kemp pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot himself. He got out of his vehicle and began to walk away with the gun pointed at his head.

Police said Kemp took off running. The officers chased him into nearby Farmers Branch.

One officer fired several shots at Kemp after police said he turned and pointed his gun at the pursuing officers.

Kemp was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He remains in an intensive care unit.

He’s now facing charges for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

What we don't know:

Carrollton police did not identify the officer who fired shots at Kemp.

Police also haven’t said if they found any narcotics or if they have any history of dealing with Kemp.

It’s not clear if he’s expected to survive his injuries.