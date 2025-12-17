New DFW Terminal A entrances set to open Friday

The Brief DFW Airport will open new Terminal A entrances Friday, giving early relief to holiday travelers amid major construction. New right-hand exits from both Grapevine (north) and Irving (south) will simplify access and reduce confusing detours. The $10B rebuild continues through 2026; Terminal C access work begins in January.



Holiday travelers in North Texas are getting an early Christmas gift with the opening of new DFW Airport entrances.

Terminal A entrance opening

If you are flying in and out of DFW Airport or just coming to pick someone up, you have to pay attention to the construction happening on the roadways.

It's been confusing, but starting Friday, Terminal A travelers will see fewer of those pesky temporary detours.

FOX 4 talked to travelers Wednesday whose paths to Terminal A at the DFW Airport weren't the smoothest.

Temporary Terminal A entrance

Luckily for other travelers, the new entrance openings were announced Wednesday — an early gift to flyers.

DFW Airport says the new entrances to Terminal A will be open ahead of the holiday rush, starting on Friday, earlier than expected.

This milestone is just a piece of the puzzle in the ongoing international parkway project at DFW Airport. DFW Airport is in the middle of a nearly $10 billion rebuild with construction across the property for at least the next two years.

Where are the new DFW Airport entrances?

Here's what to expect if you are flying out of Terminal A:

If you're coming from the north side, in Grapevine, you will have a new right-hand exit, which allows you to access terminals A and B. For A, you continue straight, loop around, and merge with the traffic arriving from the south.

If you're coming from the south side, in Irving, you will have a new right-hand exit as well, flowing straight into Terminal A.

Related article

Just a few weeks ago, on the day before Thanksgiving, travelers were met with gridlock at the airport's toll entrance.

The bumper-to-bumper traffic forced some travelers to get out and start walking with their luggage.

What's next:

New signage to get to Terminal A will be on display again on Friday, according to airport officials.

Up next is the access road to Terminal C, set to begin after the travel rush in early January. Terminal C's entrance will be completed by summer.