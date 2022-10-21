Funeral, vigil plans released for fallen Carrollton police officer

The Carrollton Police Department released information about a vigil, visitation and funeral for one of their fallen officers.

Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night.

Candlelight Vigil

When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Carrollton Amphitheater, 2035 E. Jackson Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006

Visitation

When: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Stonebriar Funeral Home, 10375 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75033

Funeral

When: Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m.

Where: Prestonwood Baptist Church, 6801 W. Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093

Nothem was assisting another officer during a DWI investigation when he was hit by a passing car.

Both Nothem and the 82-year-old driver of that car died.

Nothem leaves behind a wife, 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old boys and a 1-year-old daughter.

It is the first death for a Carrollton police officer in the line of duty in the history of the department.