Growing memorial for fallen police officer at Carrollton police headquarters

Tributes continue to pour in for a Carrollton police officer killed in a crash late Tuesday night.

A patrol car outside of Carrollton police headquarters has turned into a makeshift memorial, with the public dropping off flowers, stuffed animals and more for Officer Steve Nothem.

Nothem was assisting with a DWI investigation on President George Bush Turnpike near Joey Lane on Tuesday night when he was hit by a passing driver.

Nothem and the driver, 82-year-old Philip Parker, were both killed.

A smiling photo of Nothem was placed outside Carrollton police headquarters. He is being remembered as a dedicated father, husband and marine veteran.

Source: Carrollton Police Department

"I came out here today because I'm retired after 20 years from Carrollton Police Department, I also worked at another police department," said Robyn Chavez who stopped by the memorial. "When one of us dies all of us feels it in our heart and suffer the same pain. God bless him, may he rest in peace."

Nothem leaves behind a wife, 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old boys and a 1-year-old daughter.

He is the first Carrollton police officer to die in the line of duty.

Police say, at this point, they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.