Carrollton police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 8

The driver believed to have caused a deadly crash in Carrollton that killed a mother of 8 is now behind bars.

19-year-old Brayan De La Rosa, is charged in connection to the Oct. 24 crash at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek.

Brayan De La Rosa (Source: Carrollton Police Department)

43-year-old Aurora Canales was killed and 5 of her children were injured.

Police say the driver of a red Camaro who was possibly street racing left the car behind and ran off after causing the crash.

CPD and the U.S. Marshals Service Joint East Fugitive Task Force worked together and got a lead that De La Rosa hiding in an apartment complex in Lewisville.

Carrollton police arrested him on Monday after a brief foot pursuit near the complex on Lakeview Circle.

De La Rosa is charged with 12 felonies, including manslaughter and accident involving death.

He was transferred to the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday.