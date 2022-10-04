Carrollton man kills father, sister before turning gun on himself, police say

Carrollton police have released the identities of the people involved in what they consider a double murder-suicide over the weekend.

Police say 53-year-old William Randolph Singer killed his father, 77-year-old William Roy Singer Jr., and sister, 51-year-old Cheri Ann Singer before a fire broke out in a home on Alto Avenue in North Carrollton.

The 53-year-old Singer was found dead of a gun shot wound.

At this point, the cause of death for his father and sister is only being described as "trauma" by Carrollton police. Autopsy results are still pending, but police say they believe both were dead before the fire.

Firefighters were called to the home just before 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. As they worked to put the fire out, crews found the three bodies inside.

Holy Covenant Early Childhood Development Program posted on Facebook Monday identifying Singer as a teacher at the school.

ECDP says they will hold a special gathering in honor of Singer on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.