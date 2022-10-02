Firefighters find 3 bodies while putting out flames at Carrollton home, police say

article

Police are investigating after firefighters discovered three bodies from the same family inside a home in Carrollton Saturday afternoon.

A fire was reported just before 4 p.m., at a home in the 3900 block of Alto Avenue.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the house.

While working to put out the flames, they discovered the bodies.

Carrollton police said a 51-year-old woman and 77-year-old man had signs of trauma, and appeared to have died before the fire spread. The causes of death are still being investigated.

A 53-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Investigators said all victims are from the same family, adding that this was an "isolated" family incident.