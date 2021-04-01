Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD superintendent apologizes for racist quiz question about Asian Americans

A North Texas superintendent is apologizing for the hurt caused to Asian Americans by a racist question on a middle school social studies quiz.

The apology comes after an apology was not included in Wednesday’s statements from the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD about the suspensions of three teachers.

Joy Lim made an appearance face-to-face with CFBISD board members at Thursday night's open meeting to express her hurt in public comment.

"These are some of the things we have to do and speak out in order to protect family members and people that we leave," she said.

It comes after Lim snapped a photo of her younger sister’s remote learning social studies quiz.

A multiple-choice question on the sixth grader’s exam asking students at Blalack Middle School "Which one of these Chinese norms is true?" It was followed by answers referring to manners in a restaurant, punishment for children and eating certain animals.

Until Thursday, Lim says the only statement she received read three teachers are on paid leave while a district investigation is underway. An hour before the Thursday meeting, she received a call from CFBISD Superintendent Dr. John Chapman.

"It was a very sincere apology, and I just hope we can work together," she said.

Dr. Chapman also apologized at the start of the meeting.

"I want to sincerely apologize for the hurt you have experienced as a result of this situation," he said. "At CFBISD, we embrace the diversity. We respect the differences and foster the welcoming environment where all children belong."

It was a statement that wasn’t made in his Wednesday video response.

The district still has not said anything about whether the curriculum was approved by the district and what's being done to prevent anything like this from happening in the future.

Thursday, Lim says the trust still needs rebuilding. She created a list of demands when it comes to the recent promise of expanded diversity training as well as an additional apology.

"I do believe very strongly this work needs to be led by people of color," she said. "I did ask for an apology. Not to me or my family, but to the Asian American communities in CFBISD. The apology should be to the communities that were hurt."

The district remained tightlipped about the investigation.

Lim says she wants aggressive disciplinary action against the three teachers.