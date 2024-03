A car drove off an overpass in Allen on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 121 and Alma.

Video from a FOX 4 viewer showed significant damage to a barrier in the area and a badly damaged car on the road below.

SKY 4 showed the area had been cleared by 10 a.m.

Crews were working to repair the barrier.

Allen police say the crash is under investigation by DPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more info.