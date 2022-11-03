Can I vote if my driver license is expired in Texas? And other frequently asked election questions

Early voting wraps up on Friday in Texas and many people have questions.

Election Day is Nov. 8, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Can I vote if my driver license is expired in Texas?

For voters aged 18 to 69 years, photo ID can be expired for up to four years. For voters aged 70 and older, photo ID can be expired for any length of time if otherwise valid.

But that is not the only form of photo ID you can use at the polls.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

• Texas Driver's License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

• United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

• United States Passport (book or card)

If you don’t have one of these acceptable forms of photo ID and can’t reasonably obtain one, you may qualify for a Reasonable Impediment Declaration by showing a copy or original of one of the following approved IDs:

• Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

• Copy of or original current utility bill;

• Copy of or original bank statement;

• Copy of or original government check;

• Copy of or original paycheck; or

• Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting one of these supporting forms of ID, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Click here for more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one.

When is Early Voting in Texas?

Early voting began on Monday, Oct. 24 and continues until Friday, Nov. 4.

That means polls will be closed this weekend.

Polls open and close at different times for different counties in North Texas. Click on your county for more information.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County |

Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County |

Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County |

Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County |

Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County |

Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County |

Van Zandt County | Wise County|

Where Do I Vote?

You can find the early voting polling locations for your county by clicking on the link below and putting in your information. Your early voting locations may not be the same as election day voting locations.

Find your polling location

Am I registered to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in Texas, you must be a registered voter. To see if you're already registered to vote, click here .

To check your voter registration status, you will need to provide your date of birth and one of the following:

• Your name and county

• Your Voter Unique Identifier

• Your Texas Driver’s License number

In Texas, you must register to vote by the 30th day before Election Day. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Election, including the Texas governor’s race, was Oct. 11, 2022.

Rules at the Polls

Any devices that can record sound or images cannot be used within 100 feet of voting stations. The election judge has the authority to require people to deactivate any device and can kick out people who do not comply.

According to Texas law, you also cannot wear T-shirts, buttons or hats supporting political candidates at the polls. The law says "a person may not electioneer for or against any candidate, measure, or political party" within 100 feet of a polling place.

If you run into any issues at the polls you can call the Secretary of State's office helpline at 1-800-252-VOTE.

What's the deadline for completed mail ballots?

Completed mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 8 if the envelope is not postmarked.

It can be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 9 if it is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Nov. 8.

You can track the status of your completed mail ballot by clicking here.

County Election Information

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations or anything else ask your county election's office.

