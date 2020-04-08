Businesses donate face shields to Dallas police officers

Dallas police gratefully accepted a donation of 1,000 face shields.

Acme Creation Lab and Fast Signs in Dallas teamed up to make personal protective equipment.

Some officers complained that the cloth face masks impair their vision. The shields may look awkward but should solve that problem.

“You know in the field we have to deal with a lot of things – spit, blood, contaminants – and this is a very simple, easy, workable solution to our problem. And I was very excited especially now that I have it in my hands. And I think cops and firemen are going to be really, really happy,” said Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association.

The two companies that made the masks said they can make more if they are needed.