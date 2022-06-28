Burleson PD: Innocent woman killed in drug deal shootout

article

Six people have been arrested for the death of a woman caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Burleson police said it happened Friday night as a group of men were meeting for a drug transaction. There was some sort of disagreement and shots were fired.

Kathryn Bryan, 64, was driving through the area at the time and was hit by the gunfire.

Police used surveillance video to identify the suspects.

"One of the most important things that we could do was work to get these suspects off the streets as quick as we can. There was a lot of good police work that made that happen," said Chief Billy Cordell with the Burleson Police Department.

The men face a variety of charges. Four are charged with capital murder and the other two face charges for engaging in criminal activity.