Street racing possibly to blame for deadly east Dallas crash

One woman was killed, and two men were seriously hurt after a high-speed crash in east Dallas early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of South Buckner Boulevard and Forney Road.

Police said a Chevy Impala traveling at a high rate of speed hit another car and flipped it.

The woman in the flipped car died at the scene. The two men in the Impala were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating whether the Impala was involved in street racing.