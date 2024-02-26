Dash cam video shows teens leading police on high-speed chase from Haltom City to Dallas

Police in Tarrant County say a 15-year-old driver led them on a dangerous high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Dallas.

On Monday, Haltom City police released a portion of dash camera footage from Sunday morning's chase showing how it ended near Downtown Dallas.

After the crash, police say they learned the driver wasn't old enough to have a license and neither were the passengers.

Two innocent women were injured in this crash, and their friends were right behind them and witnessed it.

One of the women is still at a Dallas hospital with a fractured spine. She was on the passenger side when the suspect vehicle, a Mustang, t-boned their SUV.

A Haltom City police cruiser headed south on Dallas’ Stemmons Freeway tried to catch up to a Mustang full of teenagers.

Police say the Mustang ran a red light and crashed into an SUV, injuring two innocent women.

Irving police, who were assisting the chase, pulled up to the intersection and got out with their guns drawn. They quickly realized four teenagers were trapped inside.

"Inside the black Mustang, we determined that there were three 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old," explained Haltom City Police Officer Ben Rand.

The chase started 30 miles from Downtown Dallas early Sunday morning just before 2 a.m.

A Haltom City police officer noticed the Mustang weaving in and out of lanes and tried to make a traffic stop.

"Immediately got on the highway eastbound and evaded," said Officer Rand.

Police say speeds during the pursuit reached more than 100 miles per hour.

The crash injured all four teenagers inside the Mustang. None of the teenagers have been identified since they are juveniles.

Aquanisha Moore and Kristal Sanders were just about to go through the green light. They were following their two friends, who were in front of them in the SUV that was struck.

"They could’ve hit that pole," Sanders said. "It could’ve been even more traumatic and damage but Grace."

"That’s when the car came out of nowhere and just crashed into them," Moore recalled. "Then, it flies all the way to the left side."

In the dash cam video, Moore and Sanders were in the white sedan. They drive over to check on their friends.

Both of their friends were injured and survived. One remains hospitalized with a fractured spine and a laceration to her kidney and spleen.

"I am looking at them through the windshield. Nobody is moving. I am calling their names. ‘Brandi! Carmella! Brandi! Carmella!’" Sanders recalled. "So it was it was crazy."

Police say the teenagers are not from Haltom City but from a neighboring city in Tarrant County.

The 15-year-old driver is still in a Dallas hospital now charged with evading in a motor vehicle.

A charge of intoxication assault could be added pending a blood test.