Bryan mass shooting suspect faces murder, attempted capital murder charge

The man police say is responsible for shooting six people in Bryan, Texas, including a DPS trooper, now faces a new charge for attempted capital murder. That is on top of his previous murder charge.

Bryan police say 27-year-old Larry Bollin was an employee at Kent More Cabinets. He began shooting at his coworkers Thursday afternoon, killing one man and leading authorities on a manhunt. He was later caught near Bedias, about 40 miles away from the initial shooting.

Police say two victims have been released from the hospital, but at least three others, including the DPS trooper who was shot, remain hospitalized.

Bollin made his first court appearance by Zoom less than 24 hours after police say he shot six coworkers.

"I'm just grateful that me and most of my coworkers made it out," said witness Christian Taylor. "Unfortunately, a few of them didn't make it."

Police say one victim, 40-year-old Timothy Smith, was killed in the shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit, it happened on the factory floor. A witness told police he first thought the gunshots sounded like a staple gun and saw coworkers turning toward Bollin.

The witness said, "the first shots that the defendant fired were the shots that struck Tim." The witness also said Bollin had a black handgun and "emptied a magazine in Timothy’s direction… then turned around, looked at everyone, reloaded and started firing again."

It’s unclear if Smith and other victims were targeted specifically. Police haven’t released any further information on a possible motive.

"I heard the gun shots so I took off running like everybody else did," said witness Ricky Williams. "So then, when I came back in, I seen two bodies on the thing. People were trying to help them. Besides that, I was really just trying to stay safe."

Police say Bollin was gone when officers arrived minutes later. DDPS troopers caught up with him on FM 39 near the town of Iola.

DPS says Bollin fired at Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar, who is currently in serious condition but stable.

Bryan police say two other shooting victims are also stable but remain hospitalized.

Friday, authorities added an additional attempted capital murder charge out of neighboring Grimes County where Trooper Tovar was shot.

Bollin is being held in the Brazos County jail on $2.2 million bond for murder and attempted capital murder charges.