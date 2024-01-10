Richland Hills man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing of 8-year-old grandson

A Richland Hills man pleaded guilty to murdering his 8-year-old grandson, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Phillip Hughes, 63, was then sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Phillip Hughes (Source: Tarrant County)

On New Year's Day 2023, 8-year-old Brenym McDonald was found dead inside a bedroom at a home on Labadie Drive.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest.

The boy's great-grandmother told FOX 4 at the time that McDonald and his parents were temporarily living with Hughes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Source: GoFundMe

Child Protective Services said they did not have any history with the family.

READ MORE: 8-year-old North Texas boy stabbed to death by grandfather, police say

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said McDonald's mother approved of the plea and the sentence.