Collin College Plano Campus, Texas Wesleyan University among several schools to get hoax mass shooting call

Several schools across Texas received reports of mass shootings on Thursday morning, but so far all the calls appear to be false.

Plano police evacuated Collin College's Plano Campus after a report of a shooting on campus.

Police gave an "all clear" and there is no evidence of a shooting or any victims.

A 911 call came in at 9:45 a.m. claiming that a mass shooting had occurred on the campus.

Plano police say it was a false "swatting" call.

More than 100 Plano police officers responded to the call, in addition to campus police.

A text sent to students said that the classes and normal operations would continue at 1 p.m.

Plano police say that they are working to locate the caller and make a determination on any possible criminal charges. Plano Police Public Information Officer Andrae Smith said the call is "disrespectful" to people who have been through a mass shooting and also issued a warning to other possible hoax callers.

"We ask that any individuals that have the thought of doing this tomorrow, next week, next year to think two times before you do it because you are disrupting the lives, the commerce, the education, calls for service, quality of life, everything when you are trying to make yourself laugh," he said.

Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth received a similar call just after 9 a.m.

Students were sent a text alert to shelter in place.

The college said Fort Worth police found no evidence of an emergency and the campus was given an all clear.

Investigation later found the call was placed by a scam number.

Shooting calls were reported at schools across Texas, including TCU, Texas A&M's medical campus in Bryan, Del Mar College Heritage Campus in Corpus Christi, the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio and Baylor University as well.

A police investigation is underway.

