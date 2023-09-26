Expand / Collapse search

Blooming Grove ISD schools closed for the week due to storm damage

Navarro County
BLOOMING GROVE, Texas - Stormy weather has closed a North Texas school district for the entire week.

The Blooming Grove Independent School District in Navarro County, about 45 miles southeast of Dallas, said the storms damaged their campuses and vehicles.

Baseball-sized hail was reported in that area during Sunday night’s storms.

The district said it would take the rest of the week for a restoration company to get campuses ready to reopen.

They plan to resume school on Monday.