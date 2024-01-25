Dallas suspect called 911 to report his car as stolen after running from deadly crash, arrest affidavit says

Police have charged a 26-year-old man in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a woman on Wednesday morning.

26-year-old Billy Ray Williamson is charged with collision involving death in connection to the crash in Pleasant Grove.

Billy Williamson (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Police say Williamson was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his SUV. The car hit a curb, a traffic signal pole, and rolled across the road before crashing into a Toyota Corolla waiting at a red light at the intersection of Jim Miller and Bruton Roads.

42-year-old Maria Guerrero, the driver of the Toyota, later died at the hospital.

Police say Williamson ran from the scene.

Witnesses told police that Williamson then climbed out of the window of his car and took off on foot while bleeding from his head, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police received a 911 call from a gas station about three miles away from the crash site from a man who claimed he had been robbed at gunpoint and his car had been stolen.

Court documents say when police arrived at the gas station they found Williamson, whose clothing and injuries matched what witnesses had said about the person who ran from the scene of the deadly crash.

Police said Williamson was not wearing shoes. A rubber boot that was found wedged under the driver's side dashboard of the suspect's vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

The 26-year-old also had outstanding warrants in Rockwall.

Williamson is being held at the Dallas County Jail on $50,000 bond.