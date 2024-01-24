Dallas police: Man fled after causing deadly crash

A driver died after her car was crushed by an SUV in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

Police said a man driving the SUV lost control and hit a traffic light pole just after midnight Wednesday.

The SUV overturned and then tumbled across the intersection at Jim Miller and Bruton roads.

The woman’s car was in the path of that tumbling SUV.

After the crash, the man got into someone else’s vehicle, and they drove off. Police are still looking for them.

The woman died at the hospital. Her name has not yet been released.