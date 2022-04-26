Billy Chemirmir Trial: Day 2 of accused serial killer's retrial gets underway

The second day of a retrial for an accused North Texas serial killer got underway Tuesday morning.

Billy Chemirmir’s first trial in November ended in a mistrial because of a hung jury.

A new jury will decide if he’s guilty of killing 81-year-old Lu Harris in her Dallas home. She is one of 18 alleged victims, all of whom were senior citizens, in Dallas and Collin counties.

On Tuesday morning, the officer who responded to her Plano home testified about the crime scene and how an officer had to force his way into the house where her body was discovered. A detective also said at the time of Chemirmir's arrest, he had Harris' keys on him.

Her former son-in-law also told jurors a red jewelry box found in the dumpster where Chemirmir was arrested belonged to Harris. He said he recognized it because his late wife had a matching yellow jewelry box.

The first day of testimony got off to a slow start because one juror didn’t show up for court and was located at his place of work. The 22-year-old construction worker told the irritated judge he "forgot."

During opening statements, Lead Prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin called the evidence against Chemirmir overwhelming.

"The keys to Lu T. Harris' house are in his possession," he said. "The actual keys to her house are in his possession when he's arrested."

The defense chose not to make an opening statement.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty for Chemirmir if he’s convicted of capital murder, but Collin County still has that option.