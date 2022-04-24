Billy Chemirmir trial: Opening arguments set to start Monday in retrial
DALLAS - Opening arguments are scheduled for Monday in the second trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir after the jury was seated Thursday.
RELATED: Billy Chemirmir trial: Jury selection begins for accused serial killer's retrial
Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 seniors in Dallas and Collin counties.
The first trial last November ended in a hung jury.
RELATED: Billy Chemirmir trial: Mistrial declared after jury remained deadlocked 11-1
Prosecutors said he posed as a maintenance or health care worker in get into the victims' homes.
They said he robbed and killed them.
This trial again focuses on the 2018 Dallas County death of 81-year-old Lu Harris.
Prosecutors said, if convicted, they will not seek the death penalty for Chemirmir.
Advertisement
Collin County will still have that option.