Billy Chemirmir trial: Opening arguments set to start Monday in retrial

article

Opening arguments are scheduled for Monday in the second trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir after the jury was seated Thursday.

RELATED: Billy Chemirmir trial: Jury selection begins for accused serial killer's retrial

Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 seniors in Dallas and Collin counties.

The first trial last November ended in a hung jury.

RELATED: Billy Chemirmir trial: Mistrial declared after jury remained deadlocked 11-1

Prosecutors said he posed as a maintenance or health care worker in get into the victims' homes.

They said he robbed and killed them.

This trial again focuses on the 2018 Dallas County death of 81-year-old Lu Harris.

Prosecutors said, if convicted, they will not seek the death penalty for Chemirmir.

Advertisement

Collin County will still have that option.