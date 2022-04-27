Billy Chemirmir Retrial: Accused North Texas serial killer’s second trial continues

Testimony resumed Wednesday morning in the second trial for an accused North Texas serial killer.

On Tuesday, Dallas County prosecutors told the jury that Billy Chemirmir stalked one of his victims.

Security video from 2018 shows him inside a Dallas Walmart at the same time as Harris. The 81-year-old was found dead in her home.

Police said when they arrested Chemirmir two hours later, he had Harris’ house keys and jewelry.

Investigators said Chemirmir smothered Harris with a pillow.

RELATED: Billy Chemirmir Trial: Day 2 of accused serial killer's retrial gets underway

Image 1 of 5 ▼

His lawyers challenged a detectives’ testimony.

"Ms. Harris’ makeup appeared to be done except her lipstick. It appeared to have some smearing or removal," said Det. Cayce Shelton with the Dallas Police Department.

"There appeared to be some trails of blood from her nose and mouth. Any found on the pillow?" the defense attorney asked.

"None observed," the detective admitted.

Harris is one of at least 18 seniors Chemirmir is accused of killing in Dallas and Collin counties.

His first capital murder trial ended in a mistrial because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

He faces life in prison if found guilty in this case.