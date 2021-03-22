Bilingual volunteers needed to help unaccompanied teens at Dallas convention center

With more and more unaccompanied migrant teens arriving at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas over the weekend for processing, the need for bilingual volunteers is great.

Hilda Duarte, a member of LULAC, registered to be a volunteer through Catholic Charities Dallas. The faith-based nonprofit is working with the American Red Cross to get the teens situated as the lengthy immigration process unfolds.

"You answer some questions, and then you watch a little video of do's and don’ts about sexual harassment and inappropriateness," she said. "Then after that, they give you a certificate that says you've gone through the process. And with that certificate, they'll put you on a list."

Duarte hopes to start volunteering with the migrant teens, males between the ages of 15 and 17, on Tuesday.

MORE: 1,500 undocumented immigrant teens now being housed at Dallas convention center

Texas nonprofit BCFS Health and Human Services is assisting the teens who don't have family in the U.S. with foster care.

Advertisement

"They do an extensive background check," Duarte said.

On Friday, the Biden Administration denied Governor Greg Abbott's request to allow DPS troopers inside the convention center to interview the teens to find out if they're victims of human smuggling or sex trafficking.

LULAC is calling on Gov. Abbott to authorize the Texas Rangers to apply for a special visa with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on behalf of all unaccompanied minors in Texas who might possess information and are willing to talk.

The governor was asked if he would consider the request during a media appearance in North Richland Hills Monday.

"We first have to get in the door," Abbott said. "As far as things like Visas, that hasn't been considered yet because we have not been afforded the opportunity to do so."

It’s unclear how many volunteers have been approved to work with the teens.