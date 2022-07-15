Big Tex Urban Farms reaches its million servings mission for North Texans

There was a big announcement Friday from a North Texas organization that aims to bring healthy food to underserved communities.

Big Tex Urban Farms said its "million servings mission" is now a reality.

Two years after the start of Big Tex Urban Farms, it launched the million servings mission, committing farms to grow and donate one million servings to South Dallas.

The USDA considers that area of North Texas a food desert, with limited access to personal vehicles, public transit, and no grocery stores within a mile.

For many who live in South Dallas, the food grown at the farm is the only fresh food they're able to bring home.

"Because of this facility, and the way we're able to grow, we can produce leafy greens, cucumbers, herbs and such. Healthy food all year long," said Drew Demler, who is director of horticulture for Big Tex Urban Farms. "Even some of the places we donate to are full of food, but it's nothing fresh, so they're getting nonperishable items. Nothing wrong with that, but we're able to deliver something different fresh, full of nutrients, as fresh as possible."

The goal isn't just about making food donations, but also offering instruction to the community about how to grow their own healthy food.