Big Tex's new shirt revealed ahead of 2022 State Fair of Texas

Big Tex the iconic Cowboy at Fair Park, has a brand-new shirt.

The State Fair of Texas revealed the new shirt Friday morning at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park.

Some of his older shirts were also spread out across the field.

State Fair of Texas announces 2022 Big Tex Choice Award winners

Every few years, Big Tex gets a wardrobe change.

It takes Dickies crews about two weeks to make the shirts.

This year, Big Tex is celebrating his 70th birthday.

He’ll start saying "Howdy" to fairgoers when the State Fair of Texas opens on Sept. 30.

LINK: bigtex.com