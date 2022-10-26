VIDEO: Big Tex comes down after another year greeting guests at State Fair of Texas
DALLAS - Big Tex was finally dismantled and put into storage Wednesday morning, bidding farewell to his 70th year at the State Fair of Texas.
The 55-foot-tall icon welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors to Fair Park during this year's 24-day run.
Next year's State Fair of Texas is scheduled to start September 29, 2023, and Big Tex will be back to greet fairgoers.
