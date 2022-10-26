VIDEO: Big Tex comes down after another year greeting guests at State Fair of Texas

Big Tex was finally dismantled and put into storage Wednesday morning, bidding farewell to his 70th year at the State Fair of Texas.

The 55-foot-tall icon welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors to Fair Park during this year's 24-day run.

Next year's State Fair of Texas is scheduled to start September 29, 2023, and Big Tex will be back to greet fairgoers.