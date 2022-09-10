Shooting at Big T Plaza in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say

article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting at Big T Plaza that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Fair Dr.

Responding officers found three people who reported to be shot.

One of those people was later pronounced dead. The conditions of the other two have not yet been released.

Police said they have taken the suspected shooter into custody.

The motive for this shooting is not yet known, but police said it was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.

No further details have been released at police continue their investigation.