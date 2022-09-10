Police investigating fatal shooting in Dallas early Saturday morning

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast Dallas early Saturday morning.

First responders found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a house on Greenhaven Drive at about 3 a.m.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said several witnesses were detained for questioning.

There are no suspects who have been identified at this time, but investigators are searching for surveillance videos of the shooting from neighboring houses.