Benbrook high school placed on lockdown after student brought gun to campus

A Benbrook high school was briefly placed on lockdown after a student brought a gun to school.

Fort Worth ISD said Western Hills High School was placed on lockdown for 30 minutes after a student showed a classmate a gun that he brought.

School resource officers searched the student and found the gun.

Police say the teen received minor injuries since he was resisting arrest.

No shots were fired, and no students were hurt.

The student was arrested and taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.