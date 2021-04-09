Bedford explosion suspect previously arrested for allegedly making bombs in his apartment

article

The man connected to an explosion near a drainage culvert in Bedford was also arrested in February following reports that he was building bombs in his Hurst apartment.

Early Thursday morning, Bedford police arrested the 37-year-old Nicholas Lloyd Nelson. It was hours after they said a pedestrian walking his dog narrowly escaped a blast along Forest Ridge Drive.

Tipsters and other evidence linked Nelson to the device and at least one other that had been planted in the area.

While Bedford police called it an "isolated incident," records show Nelson was also arrested two months ago when neighbors reported he was manufacturing explosive devices in his then apartment in Hurst.

RELATED: Hurst man arrested for allegedly making bombs in his apartment

The bomb squad reportedly found explosives inside the apartment and neighbors had to be temporarily evacuated.

Advertisement

In YouTube videos connected to the investigation, Hurst police said Nelson showed off his explosives. His voice can be heard off camera punctuating the blast.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents but police in Bedford have charged Nelson with both the possession of an explosive and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The second charge is because there were people in the area where the bomb exploded.

Nelson is being held in the Tarrant County jail while both Hurst and Bedford police work on their cases in conjunction with the FBI.

Following his February arrest, he posted his $7,000 bond and was ordered not to have weapons or firearms as a condition of his release.

No bond has been set this time around.