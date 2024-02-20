Dallas auction house selling copy of 'The White Album' owned by John Lennon, $1M Mickey Mantle card

Sports memorabilia along with some historic Beatles items are going up for auction in Dallas.

Heritage Auctions is showcasing its Winter Platinum Sports Items.

They have jerseys worn by sports legends to vintage collectibles, like rare baseball cards and items owned by Babe Ruth.

A Mickey Mantle card in the collection already bidding at more than $1 million.

Organizers say these items going up for auction this coming weekend are the cream of the crop.

"These items are five, six, seven figure pieces. We're going to set several world records in this auction this weekend. We're very excited about it," said Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions.

Alongside the sports items are those marking the Beatles 60th anniversary.

The collection features items from when the Beatles first arrived in America in Feb. 1964.

They include a signed menu from their flight to the U.S., an affidavit that would help trademark the name "The Beatles" and a copy of the White Album once owned by John Lennon.

The Beatles auction will be February 24 and the sports auction will be on Feb. 24-25.

