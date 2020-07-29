Baylor to test all students for COVID-19; Texas asks students to self-quarantine ahead of school

Universities in Texas are preparing for the fall semester and, for some, that means new safety requirements before students can step foot on campus.

Baylor students must test negative for the coronavirus before being allowed on the school’s Waco campus in the fall.

Test kits, provided by the university, are being sent to the homes of students starting next week. They're required to collect a sample with a nasal swab and mail it back to the lab on the same day. Students should get results in 48 hours.

“I appreciate that they’re doing it. I think it’s an added step,” said Liliana McKean, whose daughter will begin her freshman year next month.

Experts say the plan is not a 100 percent fail-proof for keeping the virus at bay on campus. Still, McKean thinks it’s a good gesture.

“I know you can take the test and later on be positive, but I think the university is showing that they’re doing the best, putting the best foot forward to start the school year,” McKean said.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

Advertisement

Benjamin Waggoner will be a sophomore at Baylor. He supports the plan, but he believes it’s just one aspect of safely returning to campus.

“I think what Baylor’s doing is good for what it is. We’ll see how it all works out. But at the end of the day, we’re college students and everyone just needs to be in the exact same headspace,” Waggoner said.

The University of Texas at Austin announced Wednesday it is asking students to self-quarantine for two weeks before coming to campus for the fall semester.

A letter sent to students asks them to stay home and limit in-person interactions. If quarantine isn't possible at their home, the university is asking they quarantine for two weeks once arriving in Austin.

Texas is also designing an app to help students track any COVID-19 symptoms. Based on those symptoms, the app will indicate whether they're allowed on campus.

According to a New York Times study, Texas has reported more COVID-19 cases than any other university in the United States. The school topped the list with 449 positive cases since the pandemic began.

TCU also asked students to practice self-monitoring for two weeks before they return to campus.

The Texas A&M University system previously announced it will distribute 15,000 free test kits monthly across its 11 campuses.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases