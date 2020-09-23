Balloon release held to remember Andre Emmett a year after he was killed

article

The family of murdered basketball player Andre Emmett held a balloon release at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas to mark a year since he was gunned down.

The former Carter High School and NBA player was killed near his home in East Dallas last year.

Just last month, Emmett's former coach and close friend, Nancy Lieberman, dedicated a new basketball court in his name in Oak Cliff.

RELATED: Basketball court in Oak Cliff created to honor former NBA player Andre Emmett

One of the suspects in the murder, Keith Johnson, had his bond reduced in July and was released to home confinement with electronic monitoring.

The suspected shooter, Michael Lucky, had his bond reduced on Monday.

Advertisement

Jail records show he is awaiting home confinement once he is assigned an electronic monitor as well.

RELATED: Police arrest suspects wanted for former NBA player Andre Emmett’s death