Back-to-School: Kids in 86 districts start their school year

Tens of thousands of kids are starting their school year Wednesday in North Texas.

It’s the first day of school for students in 86 districts including Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller, Highland Park, Burleson, Hillsboro, Weatherford and Sulphur Springs.

More than two dozen of the 262 districts in North Texas have yet to go back to class. Many will start next week.

