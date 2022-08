Here's the first day of school for every district in North Texas

It's the start of another school year! Don't let your students miss their first day.

Here are the days each district in North Texas will be opening their classroom doors for the 2022-23 school year.

August 1

Athens ISD

Dallas ISD schools (School Day Redesign only)

August 3

Mount Calm ISD

August 8

Chico ISD

Dallas ISD (Intersession)

Duncanville ISD

Garland ISD

Gold-Burg ISD

Gordon ISD

Graford ISD

Lone Oak ISD

Mineral Wells ISD

Morgan Mill ISD

Palo Pinto ISD

Quinlan ISD

Rio Vista ISD

Sulphur Bluff ISD

Three Way ISD

Tioga ISD

August 9

Boles ISD

Evant ISD

Godley ISD

Mesquite ISD

Prairie Valley ISD

Strawn ISD

Wolfe City ISD

August 10

Allen ISD

Bland ISD

Blooming Grove ISD

Blue Ridge ISD

Blum ISD

Campbell ISD

Castleberry ISD

Celina ISD

Comanche ISD

Corsicana ISD

Cumby ISD

Dawson ISD

Dew ISD

Dublin ISD

Everman ISD

Fairfield ISD

Farmersville ISD

Ferris ISD

Frankston ISD

Frisco ISD

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Keene ISD

Lake Worth ISD

Leonard ISD

Lewisville ISD

Lindsay ISD

McKinney ISD

Mexia ISD

Mildred ISD

Miller Grove ISD

Montague ISD

Mullin ISD

Neches ISD

Oakwood ISD

Perrin-Whitt CISD

Pilot Point ISD

Plano ISD

Prosper ISD

Sam Rayburn ISD

Savoy ISD

Sidney ISD

Slocum ISD

Teague ISD

Van Alstyne ISD

Venus ISD

August 11

Avalon ISD

Bells ISD

Bonham ISD

Brock ISD

Bynum ISD

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Cooper ISD

Crowley ISD

Denison ISD

Denton ISD

Elkhart ISD

Ennis ISD

Fannindel ISD

Forney ISD

Fruitvale ISD

Gustine ISD

Howe ISD

Italy ISD

Lake Dallas ISD

Little Elm ISD

Maypearl ISD

Midlothian ISD

Midway ISD (161903)

Millsap ISD

Mt. Vernon ISD

Palestine ISD

Palmer ISD

Ponder ISD

Princeton ISD

Rice ISD

Scurry-Rosser ISD

Terrell ISD

Trenton ISD

Waxahachie ISD

Whitewright ISD

Wills Point ISD

Wortham ISD

Wylie ISD

August 15

Argyle ISD

Arlington ISD

Boyd ISD

Brownsboro ISD

Bryson ISD

Carroll ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Commerce ISD

Dallas ISD (Base Calendar)

DeSoto ISD

Dodd City ISD

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD

Forestburg ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Gorman ISD

Grand Prairie ISD

Hubbard ISD

Irving ISD

Kaufman ISD

Kemp ISD

La Poynor ISD

Lancaster ISD

Lovejoy ISD

Red Oak ISD

Rockwall ISD

Saltillo ISD

Springtown ISD

Walnut Bend ISD

Walnut Springs ISD

August 16

Bluff Dale ISD

Bowie ISD

Cleburne ISD

Clifton ISD

Crandall ISD

Granbury ISD

Kennedale ISD

Nocona ISD

Paradise ISD

Peaster ISD

Richardson ISD

August 17

Aledo ISD

Anna ISD

Aubrey ISD

Avery ISD

Axtell ISD

Azle ISD

Birdville ISD

Blanket ISD

Bridgeport ISD

Buffalo ISD

Burleson ISD

Callisburg ISD

Canton ISD

Cayuga ISD

Celeste ISD

Clarksville ISD

Collinsville ISD

Community ISD

Como-Pickton CISD

Coppell ISD

Cranfills Gap ISD

De Leon ISD

Decatur ISD

Edgewood ISD

Era ISD

Eustace ISD

Frost ISD

Gainesville ISD

Garner ISD

Glen Rose ISD

Goldthwaite Cons ISD

Grandview ISD

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Greenville ISD

Gunter ISD

Hamilton ISD

Hico ISD

Highland Park ISD

Hillsboro ISD

Honey Grove ISD

Itasca ISD

Jacksboro ISD

Joshua ISD

Keller ISD

Kerens ISD

Kopperl ISD

Lindale ISD

Lipan ISD

Mabank ISD

Malakoff ISD

Mansfield ISD

Martin's Mill ISD

May ISD

Meridian ISD

Morgan ISD

Muenster ISD

Murchison ISD

North Hopkins ISD

North Lamar ISD

Northwest ISD

Penelope ISD

Poolville ISD

Prairiland ISD

Rains ISD

Rising Star ISD

S and S CISD

Saint Jo ISD

Sanger ISD

Sherman ISD

Slidell ISD

Stephenville ISD

Sulphur Springs ISD

Sunnyvale ISD

Tolar ISD

Tom Bean ISD

Valley Mills ISD

Valley View ISD

Weatherford ISD

West ISD

Westwood ISD

White Settlement ISD

Whitesboro ISD

Whitney ISD

Winnsboro ISD

Zephyr ISD

August 18

Abbott ISD

Alba-Golden ISD

Alvarado ISD

Alvord ISD

Caddo Mills ISD

China Spring ISD

Chisum ISD

Cross Roads ISD

Detroit ISD

Ector ISD

Krum ISD

Paris ISD

Pottsboro ISD

Priddy ISD

Royse City ISD

Santo ISD

Yantis ISD

August 22

Grand Saline ISD

Huckabay ISD

Jonesboro ISD

Lingleville ISD

August 23

Melissa ISD

August 24