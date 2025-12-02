Twin brothers from Plano killed in Thanksgiving Day crash
PLANO, Texas - The Plano community is mourning the loss of twin brothers Cole and Huxley Gerrard, who died in a car crash on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.
What we know:
Officers responded to the collision on Interstate 35 at the 382-mile marker around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
The crash involved a van and an 18-wheeler. Four people in the van were hospitalized. Cole and Huxley Gerrard, the twin brothers, later died from their injuries, according to police.
Dig deeper:
Investigators believe the crash occurred as traffic was slowly unwinding from an earlier accident nearby. The van crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler, which was traveling at a slower speed due to the traffic.
Officials said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Local perspective:
The Jasper High School Choir announced the loss of Cole and Huxley Gerrard on Sunday.
The choir released a statement mourning Huxley, noting that he "was kind to everyone he met—silly, goofy, hard-working, and full of light... and was a deeply valued member of our choir."
The organization indicated that upcoming choir performances may be canceled or rescheduled.
What we don't know:
The conditions of the other passengers in the van remain unknown. Few other details surrounding the crash have been released by authorities.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Milford police and social media posts made by Jasper High School.