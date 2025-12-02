Expand / Collapse search

Twin brothers from Plano killed in Thanksgiving Day crash

Published  December 2, 2025 12:41pm CST
Plano
Cole and Huxley Gerrard (Jasper High School)

    • Twin brothers Cole and Huxley Gerrard of Plano died after a van they were riding in collided with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 on Thanksgiving Day.
    • The van reportedly struck the back of the tractor-trailer, which was traveling slowly due to traffic unwinding from an earlier, unrelated accident on the highway.
    • The Plano community and Jasper High School Choir released a statement describing Huxley as "full of light" and noted that upcoming performances may be canceled.

PLANO, Texas - The Plano community is mourning the loss of twin brothers Cole and Huxley Gerrard, who died in a car crash on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officers responded to the collision on Interstate 35 at the 382-mile marker around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The crash involved a van and an 18-wheeler. Four people in the van were hospitalized. Cole and Huxley Gerrard, the twin brothers, later died from their injuries, according to police.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the crash occurred as traffic was slowly unwinding from an earlier accident nearby. The van crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler, which was traveling at a slower speed due to the traffic.

Officials said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Local perspective:

The Jasper High School Choir announced the loss of Cole and Huxley Gerrard on Sunday.

The choir released a statement mourning Huxley, noting that he "was kind to everyone he met—silly, goofy, hard-working, and full of light... and was a deeply valued member of our choir."

The organization indicated that upcoming choir performances may be canceled or rescheduled.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the other passengers in the van remain unknown. Few other details surrounding the crash have been released by authorities.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Milford police and social media posts made by Jasper High School.

