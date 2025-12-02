Twin brothers from Plano killed in Thanksgiving Day crash

article

The Brief Twin brothers Cole and Huxley Gerrard of Plano died after a van they were riding in collided with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 on Thanksgiving Day. The van reportedly struck the back of the tractor-trailer, which was traveling slowly due to traffic unwinding from an earlier, unrelated accident on the highway. The Plano community and Jasper High School Choir released a statement describing Huxley as "full of light" and noted that upcoming performances may be canceled.



The Plano community is mourning the loss of twin brothers Cole and Huxley Gerrard, who died in a car crash on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officers responded to the collision on Interstate 35 at the 382-mile marker around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The crash involved a van and an 18-wheeler. Four people in the van were hospitalized. Cole and Huxley Gerrard, the twin brothers, later died from their injuries, according to police.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the crash occurred as traffic was slowly unwinding from an earlier accident nearby. The van crashed into the back of the 18-wheeler, which was traveling at a slower speed due to the traffic.

Officials said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Local perspective:

The Jasper High School Choir announced the loss of Cole and Huxley Gerrard on Sunday.

The choir released a statement mourning Huxley, noting that he "was kind to everyone he met—silly, goofy, hard-working, and full of light... and was a deeply valued member of our choir."

The organization indicated that upcoming choir performances may be canceled or rescheduled.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the other passengers in the van remain unknown. Few other details surrounding the crash have been released by authorities.